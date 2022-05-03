ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Liberty Trust Hotel opens in downtown Roanoke

wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

The Liberty Trust Hotel held its a grand opening in downtown Roanoke on Tuesday morning. Grandin Theatre holds special screening of the...

www.wfxrtv.com

WSLS

Strawberry Festival returns to downtown Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend thousands will flock to downtown Roanoke for the return of the Strawberry Festival. While the popular event is known for tasty treats, it’s also the Community School’s largest fundraiser and there’s a lot of excitement on campus this week. Teachers are...
ROANOKE, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: A private island on Smith Mountain Lake

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A private island with two homes on Smith Mountain Lake. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
VIRGINIA STATE
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Salem, VA
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Mission BBQ opens doors in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A highly-anticipated restaurant opened its doors Tuesday in Lynchburg. Mission BBQ held its grand opening Tuesday on Wards Road with a ribbon-cutting and singing of the National Anthem. The American chain prides itself on giving back to first responders and veterans. They tell WDBJ7 Lynchburg was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant closing after nearly 17 years

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Amelia’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, which has been serving the Christiansburg area nearly 17 years, is closing this week. The owner’s father tells WDBJ7 the owner wants to spend more time with family. “The last two years have been both physically and emotionally hard on...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Outpatient addiction treatment center opens in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville has a new outpatient addiction treatment center. The BrightView program serves patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Delaware and North Carolina, with its new treatment center at 480 Mount Cross Road. As part of the reason for opening the center, BrightView management said, “Effective addiction treatment...
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Grand Estate in the heart of Roanoke located 5 Min of Lewis Gale & 10 Min of Carilion Hospitals & other amenities. It is nearly impossible to find 4.4 Acres so conveniently located. It is a greater rarity that half of the property is level & the remainder forms a landscape of privacy. Complete remodel including total re-bricking of the entire exterior, a 1,600 SF seamless addition, plus architectural features such as arches & granite window sills that complement the Tuscan vibe of this remarkable home. A thoughtful Flow & huge rooms are the backdrop for the Gourmet Eat-In-Kit with top of the line appliances, Din RM with convenient Butler's Area, Liv RM & two Entry Ensuite BedRMs including the Master. No indulgence is overlooked in the Master Retreat which includes a steam shower, Sitting.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

