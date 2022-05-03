Benedict Cumberbatch loved challenging himself with different versions of Doctor Strange

What’s that old saying? April showers bring May… movies? This month, there’s a title sure to please every movie fan. If you’re in multiverse withdrawal, well, you’re in luck! The long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange arrives May 6, and features more dimensions and creatures than ever before. We continue the pattern of sequels with Downton Abbey: A New Era, which reunites us with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), and the entire Crawley family, and Top Gun: Maverick, the Top Gun follow-up starring Maverick himself, Tom Cruise, and new characters played by Miles Teller and Jon Hamm. If you’re in the mood for a British World War II drama, Colin Firth’s Operation Mincemeat has you covered. And if you need a good laugh after spending some time on the battlefield, then check out Rebel Wilson’s Netflix comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a 37-year-old high school senior.
