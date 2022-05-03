Rhythm On The Rails Starts Friday At Discovery Park

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
This afternoon, a state committee will meet to discuss the Mayflower Mountain Resort. Kurt Krieg, a vice president of the firm developing the resort, told KPCW he’ll update the committee about construction on the ski beach and other progress. Plans originally touted what would be the largest ski beach in the world, a place for skiers and riders to soak up the sun after a day on the slopes.
Among the trees near Bandon, OR, there appears to be a home floating above the ground. This optical illusion is also a standout in engineering—and location. “We don't have a lot of this kind of architecture in Oregon. In the Pacific Northwest, it's typically a lot of heavy wood,” says listing agent Hunter Finch, with Coastal Sotheby's International Realty.
To celebrate National Bike Month and Bike Safety Awareness in May, Kern County Public Works, Bike Bakersfield and the Kern Council of Governments are hosting a Bike Kern Virtual Scavenger Hunt throughout the month. The virtual scavenger hunt encourages participants to hop on their bike and explore their community and...
PITTSBURGH – I’m beginning to wonder if Curtis Casto has connections in high places. Really high places.
As Curtis navigated the streets of the city, en route to the Ohio River launch site for his 980-mile kayak trip, the wipers on his minivan barely kept up with the rain pelting the windshield. I half-expected the...
Comments / 0