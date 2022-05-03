ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rhythm On The Rails Starts Friday At Discovery Park

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your lawn chairs and come on out to Discovery Park of America...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Developer to give update on Mayflower Mountain Resort

This afternoon, a state committee will meet to discuss the Mayflower Mountain Resort. Kurt Krieg, a vice president of the firm developing the resort, told KPCW he’ll update the committee about construction on the ski beach and other progress. Plans originally touted what would be the largest ski beach in the world, a place for skiers and riders to soak up the sun after a day on the slopes.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

A Vision in Oregon: Colorful Modern Home Appears Suspended in Midair

Among the trees near Bandon, OR, there appears to be a home floating above the ground. This optical illusion is also a standout in engineering—and location. “We don't have a lot of this kind of architecture in Oregon. In the Pacific Northwest, it's typically a lot of heavy wood,” says listing agent Hunter Finch, with Coastal Sotheby's International Realty.
BANDON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Beckham

Comments / 0

Community Policy