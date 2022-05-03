VAL- Lexi St.Pierre

My sister-in-law is normally a lot to take, but recently she became a personal trainer at a local gym and now she seems to have no problem whatsoever giving me unwanted advice about my diet or shaming me about my lack of exercise. All of the sudden she is the authority on health and fitness. Here is the crazy thing: I am not rail thin, but I am also not overweight and I am told regularly by my friends that I look great. I don't go to the gym but I live Downtown and have walked to work for years, so am in decent shape, whereas she is visibly overweight, admits it, and says that's why she wanted to become a personal trainer in the first place. I say good for her, but her newfound authority on health and fitness has made me avoid seeing my brother. That makes me sad. Any advice on getting my sister-in-law to keep her advice and criticism to herself?

WORKOUTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO