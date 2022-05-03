ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

VAL- Lexi St.Pierre

lafourchegazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you want to be when older? After graduating college I want to become an LPC and open my own private practice on the bayou. School activities/clubs: At VAL sadly there aren’t any clubs or school activities...

www.lafourchegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

Tiny 3-Yr-Old Steals The Show With Delightful Irish Step Dancing Performance.

Three-year-old Zoe Surrell of Orlando, Florida was out to dinner with her family recently when she saw Irish step dancers in action. The fearless child didn’t hesitate to jump onto the dance floor to try to imitate the lighter-than-air dancers, so her parents decided to sign her up for step dancing lessons at Finnegan Academy of Irish Dance. Months later, Zoe was ready for her first performance in front of a crowd — and she crushed it!
ORLANDO, FL
Austin Chronicle

The Luv Doc: Personal Trainer

My sister-in-law is normally a lot to take, but recently she became a personal trainer at a local gym and now she seems to have no problem whatsoever giving me unwanted advice about my diet or shaming me about my lack of exercise. All of the sudden she is the authority on health and fitness. Here is the crazy thing: I am not rail thin, but I am also not overweight and I am told regularly by my friends that I look great. I don't go to the gym but I live Downtown and have walked to work for years, so am in decent shape, whereas she is visibly overweight, admits it, and says that's why she wanted to become a personal trainer in the first place. I say good for her, but her newfound authority on health and fitness has made me avoid seeing my brother. That makes me sad. Any advice on getting my sister-in-law to keep her advice and criticism to herself?
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafourche Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Post Register

Registration for St. Luke's FitOne in-person race opens June 1

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Registration for St. Luke's FitOne in-person race opens June 1 with a special one-day $20 entry fee. The race will take place on Sept. 24, in-person for the first time in two years. FitOne invites athletes of all skill levels to compete, challenge themselves and connect with the community.
BOISE, ID
99.9 KTDY

Ghost Hunt at Vermilionville and Louisiana Spirits Paranormal Fundraiser

Vermilionville and Louisiana Spirits are hosting an upcoming Paranormal Fundraiser, featuring paranormal celebrities, a silent auction featuring signed paranormal items, and VIP packages including a ghost hunt of various houses around Vermilionville. Vermilionville Ghost Hunt. Vermilionville and Louisiana Spirits present a Paranormal Fundraiser, with paranormal celebrities on hand, plus a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
PWLiving

Victory at Vets: Kids Triathlon!

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites you and your child to attend the Victory at Vets Triathlon at Veterans Memorial Park, Sunday, July 17. Come cheer on your child and other triathletes as they participate in this fun, multisport race. Participants will swim, cycle and run through Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to the beautiful Marumsco Creek in Woodbridge. Whether your child is a first timer or a natural born athlete, the Victory at Vets Triathlon is an exciting opportunity for your family and friends to get out and enjoy fresh air and exercise together.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Val#Art Teachers#College#Hobbies#Val Lexi St#Lpc
FOXBusiness

Entrepreneur has 'epiphany,’ turns $200 into $1M in 5 years

What started as a $200 small business investment from a kitchen table turned into $1 million in five years. In 2017, entrepreneur Kristina Powell created a portable sports bra phone pocket called the Koala Clip to hold essentials while going for a run. "It was honestly on a long run...
SMALL BUSINESS
Lake Charles American Press

Louisiana Elementary Teacher of Year enjoys joys, challenges of teaching

For Louisiana Elementary Teacher of the Year Kaitlyn Richard, it’s all about relationships. “I was attracted to teaching because of the relationships that I am able to build with my students and the opportunities to make learning fun,” Richard said. Richard has been teaching second grade at South...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy