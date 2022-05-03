ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

PD: At least 10 dogs shot, killed at Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck

By Olivia Lank, Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police have arrested multiple people, including a New Canaan officer, in connection to an investigation at a dog training facility.

In April, Naugatuck police began an investigation into Black Rock Canines on Hunters Mountain Road after being notified by the Department of Agriculture, Stratford police, and state police about an investigation into David Rivera Jr., as a New Canaan police officer.

David Rivera Jr.

Police investigate at Naugatuck business after complaints of possible animal cruelty

Naugatuck police said it was alleged that numerous canines were abused and injured during their time at the facility. Police said at least 10 dogs were shot and killed by employees and buried on the property by Rivera Jr. and operators of the business.

WATCH: Naugatuck police hold a press conference following the arrests of multiple people in connection to an investigation at a dog training facility

New Canaan police officer arrested on explosives, weapons charges

Police said the remains of four dogs have been discovered on the property.

Naugatuck police also arrested Daniel Luna of Waterbury, who is the general manager of the facility. Police said Luna allegedly abused numerous puppies and dogs and is accused of shooting dogs that were deemed no longer viable for the business.

Police said Luna is accused of leaving puppies exposed to harsh weather elements.

Witnesses reported that military-grade explosives were being improperly stored at Black Rock Canines and the explosives were transported to the Naugatuck Event Center on numerous occasions. These explosives were said to be improperly stored in Tupperware containers and handled by employees who had no training.

On April 29, Naugatuck police were dispatched to Black Rock Canines for the report of employees being threatened. Naugatuck police said David Rivera Sr. allegedly threatened a current and former employee with a knife. He was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L13sv_0fRZWJQx00
David Luna

On May 2, Rivera Jr. and Luna turned themselves in to police. Rivera Jr. was charged with conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit euthanization of a canine. He was given a $150,000 bond and will be in court on May 18.

Luna was charged with cruelty to animals, conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful euthanization of a canine, conspiracy to commit euthanization of a canine, and identity theft. He was held on a $225,000 bond and was arraigned on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFMRx_0fRZWJQx00
David Rivera Sr.

On Tuesday, Naugatuck police executed a search and seizure warrant at Black Rock Canines and removed the 31 remaining dogs. They have been placed in shelters.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WTNH

Stratford police look to identify suspects of 7-Eleven skimming device

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police are looking to identify two suspects who used an overlay skimming device at a 7-Eleven. According to the Stratford Police Department, an overlay skimming device was discovered on the credit card reader at the 7-Eleven in Paradise Green at 3621 Main St. The device was attached to one of […]
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

‘Mayday’ called during Naugatuck fire

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A ‘mayday’ was called during a fire in Naugatuck on Andrew Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, a firefighter was working in a narrow hallway when he slipped and fell. A mayday was called to have other firefighters help rescue him from the home. The firefighter was brought to a […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Naugatuck, CT
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Dog#Police#Animal Cruelty
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy