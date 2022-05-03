2 injured in E 37th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men were injured in a shooting around midnight Tuesday in the Victory Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of East 37th Street where they located the two adult male victims, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officials said it appears the victims saw two unknown people fighting, and when they attempted to check on them, they fired several rounds, hitting the victims.

According to SPD, one of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

The other victim suffered a minor graze wound, police said, and refused treatment.

SPD said aggravated assault detectives are analyzing additional evidence from the scene and conducting interviews.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.