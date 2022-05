The New York Rangers will look to even their opening round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at one game apiece on Thursday night. After an almost five hour excursion on Tuesday that saw the Penguins survive an injury to forward Rickard Rakell and goalie Casey DeSmith, Evgeni Malkin ended in triple OT. It was the 151st shot of a game that also featured 76 hits and 52 blocked shots.

