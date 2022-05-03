ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Banks thriller Cocaine Bear gets 2023 release date

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Banks' movie 'Cocaine Bear' will be released in 2023. The 48-year-old star's upcoming thriller - inspired by the true story of a drug runner's plane crash in 1985 which led to a black bear eating a bag full of cocaine - is set to hit the big screen with a...

The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
Deadline

CinemaCon Puts Elvis, Tom Cruise & Harvey Weinstein In Early Oscar Contention – Yes, That’s Right

Click here to read the full article. After spending the entire week trapped in the bowels of a smoke-filled, maskless, jam-packed Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, and after sitting through the various studio presentations in search of possible clues to what might be in play for the 95th annual Academy Awards, I can say two of the names we are very likely to hear about might be two of the most unexpected: Tom Cruise and Harvey Weinstein. I am not hallucinating. I will get to both in a second, but first I have to say Oscar pundits don’t really travel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Meg Ryan Is Officially Reviving the ’90s-Era Rom-Com

If your favorite movie genre is “pre-1999 Nora Ephron rom-coms,” pencil in a Saturday night at the theater at some point in 2023. After largely stepping away from Hollywood for nearly a decade, Meg Ryan and her perfect blonde highlights will appear in another just-the-right-side-of-schmaltzy romance, What Happens Later, an adaption of a 2010 play by Steven Dietz.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Lady Gaga Releases ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’ Ahead Of Film’s World Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga has released “Hold My Hand,” the power ballad she co-penned and performs for Paramount/Skydance’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick which has its world premiere on Wednesday in San Diego. Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got their first taste of the song when the Tom Cruise sequel screened for exhibition last Thursday, and it’s another in Gaga’s and the Top Gun canon that could go all the way to the Oscars. You can listen to the song here and here. The original Top Gun won a Best Original Song Academy Award for Tom...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Meg Ryan Sets Return to Rom-Coms With 'What Happens Later'

Get your popcorn ready -- Meg Ryan is making her return to rom-coms!. The iconic leading lady is set to direct and star alongside David Duchovny in the upcoming film What Happens Later, based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz. Dietz co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan and playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Joins Instagram

After being delayed multiple times over the course of three years, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres next month. This week, the upcoming film had its first screening at CinemaCon, and early reactions say it was worth the wait. The movie will see the return of Tom Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, but most of the cast did not appear in the original film from 1986. One big name to join the cast is Jennifer Connelly, the Oscar-winning actor who is known for The Labyrinth, A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream, Alita: Battle Angel, Snowpericer, and much more. Connelly is married to Marvel star Paul Bettany, who took to Instagram yesterday to announce his wife has officially joined the social media site.
MOVIES

