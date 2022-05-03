ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, TN

NCS: Elliott breaks through at Dover

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) NASCAR Cup Series standings leader Chase Elliott earned his first victory of the season in Monday’s weather-delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott led the final 53 laps of the 400-lapper and pulled away from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the end...

www.wyshradio.com

