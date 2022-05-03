NCS: Elliott breaks through at Dover

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough weekend for our ChevyLiners.com Camaro. From the moment we hit the track during practice to the checkered flag, we struggled to find the right balance in our car. The bumps in turn three upset the handling a lot and the car would go whichever way I had the wheel. We had ground to make up when we restarted today, but we battled from two laps down to return to the lead lap. That doesn’t happen every day in the Cup Series, especially at tracks like Dover. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the track position, and once I blew a right front under green, we couldn’t make up those laps once again. Our Petty GMS team will keep digging and fight to make our cars better.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO