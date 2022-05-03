What the 2022 NFL Draft tells us about next season’s Georgia football team

Nolan Smith Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the Bulldogs game with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, an all-time record. It further validates the championship-winning Bulldogs as one of the most talented teams in recent memory.

But those selections also tell us a little bit about what Georgia brings back next season. Yes, Georgia has to replace all 15 of those players and the contributions they made. But not all of those contributors carried an equal amount of weight.

And in taking what we know about the Georgia roster in the 2022 season, the draft illustrates the Bulldogs still have plenty of talent coming back.

