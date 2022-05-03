Person of interest identified in deadly Cherokee Co. shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help locating a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Demetrius Nigerian Wood was “gunned down” while standing outside of a residence on General Drive in Gaffney around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Scottie Dale Lindsay (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified Scottie Dale Lindsay as a person of interest regarding the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fled into North Carolina into the Gastonia area.

Anyone with information about Lindsay’s whereabouts or information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Logan Heintzel at (864) 489-4722 extension #120.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.