ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Person of interest identified in deadly Cherokee Co. shooting

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDbUs_0fRZTms700

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help locating a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Demetrius Nigerian Wood was “gunned down” while standing outside of a residence on General Drive in Gaffney around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oxxB_0fRZTms700
Scottie Dale Lindsay (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified Scottie Dale Lindsay as a person of interest regarding the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fled into North Carolina into the Gastonia area.

Anyone with information about Lindsay’s whereabouts or information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Logan Heintzel at (864) 489-4722 extension #120.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Mom arrested following shoplift in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with shoplifting Friday at Walmart in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, police responded to a call around 5:36 p.m. in reference to three women shoplifting at Walmart located at 2151 East Main Street. Police said, upon arrival, an asset protection officer informed police that a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
County
Cherokee County, SC
State
North Carolina State
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Cherokee Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Detective: S.C. teen executed wounded men who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Wanted man in custody following chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man is in custody following a chase in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Samith Ung, who was wanted for grand larceny, false information and violation of an order of protection, was possibly at the Marathon station at Highway 290 […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy