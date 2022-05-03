Fuel spill shuts down south lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

Fuel spill Osceola County firefighters said approximately 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway (Osceola County Fire Rescue)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down in Osceola County Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill.

Osceola County firefighters said approximately 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway after a commercial vehicle overturned near Partin Settlement Road.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the crash, but hazmat crews were on scene cleaning up the fuel.

