Osceola County, FL

Fuel spill shuts down south lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Fuel spill Osceola County firefighters said approximately 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway (Osceola County Fire Rescue)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down in Osceola County Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill.

Osceola County firefighters said approximately 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway after a commercial vehicle overturned near Partin Settlement Road.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the crash, but hazmat crews were on scene cleaning up the fuel.

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

