Fuel spill shuts down south lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down in Osceola County Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill.
Osceola County firefighters said approximately 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway after a commercial vehicle overturned near Partin Settlement Road.
Officials said no injuries were reported in the crash, but hazmat crews were on scene cleaning up the fuel.
