Cool Creek Concert Series offers variety

Click here to read the full article. The red bucket brigades so long-familiar to Broadway spring audiences were back this year after a two-year pandemic absence, and the results were heartening: donations across Broadway, Off Broadway and touring productions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS totaled $4,288,994.
One musical in particular outdid itself: The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, raised a single-show record of $2,071,806 through post-show memorabilia auctions and autographed poster sales.
Until the pandemic, spring on Broadway meant onstage, post-show appeals from cast members of participating shows asking audiences to drop some cash into the red buckets in...
