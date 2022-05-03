ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Cool Creek Concert Series offers variety

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cool Creek Summer Concert Series will offer an even mix of old and new in its 2022 schedule. “Three of this year’s six musical acts will be new to the Cool Creek Concerts stage — Fleetwood Gold, The Nauti Yachtys featuring Josh Kaufman, and Stella Luna and The Satellites,” said...

www.youarecurrent.com

