From our archives: Singer Naomi Judd talks about her struggle with depression, mental illness

Editor's note: Singer-songwriter Naomi Judd died Saturday. As of Tuesday, no official cause of death has been given, but in announcing her death daughters Ashley and Wynonna said: "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." Naomi Judd spoke with the Palm Beach Daily News in 2016 about her struggle with depression.

Singer-songwriter Naomi Judd doesn’t keep issues of People magazine on her coffee table.

Her reading material of choice is the newsletter created by Massachusetts General Hospital’s top-rated psychiatry department. When she wants a more interactive educational experience, she’ll take in a lecture on brain science at Vanderbilt University.

Her interest is more than academic. “My genes don’t fit,” she quips in an interview from her home outside of Nashville.

As one half of The Judds, Judd and her older daughter, Wynonna, brought a traditional sound back to country music in 1983. The duo had 14 No. 1 songs, including Love is Alive, Why Not Me and Girls Night Out before disbanding in 1991.

Naomi Judd was diagnosed with hepatitis C three years earlier and the condition left her too exhausted to tour.

The spectre of dying within a few years gave Judd severe anxiety. It subsided after treatments cleared her body of the virus. Depression, however, has been a harder problem to solve, she said. She said she never felt comfortable talking about depression during her years performing with her daughter.

Naomi Judd: repressed bad feelings

“I think I was so stinking busy with this fabulous adventure — on the stage with the bright lights, thousands of fans every night, singing with ‘Wy’ on the bus. It’s as if that suited me so well that when I did interviews I couldn’t really tell the truth because I didn’t want to bring people down. It didn’t fit the image they had of Mamma Judd. I just kept shoving it down and repressing it,” Judd said.

About two-and-a-half years ago, her depression intensified and she asked a friend to recommend a psychiatrist. She referred Judd to Dr. Jerrold Rosenbaum, chief of psychiatry at Mass General.

Her treatments have gone well, but Judd said she is emotionally fragile.

“I know what it’s like to go down to the bridge and be ready to jump off,” she said. But she has faith her condition will improve.

“It’s going through it that’s exquisitely harrowing,” Judd said. “You have to have somebody to watch you, somebody to make sure you are on the right meds. My husband (Larry Strickland) hasn’t let me out of his sight in two-and-a-half years.”

Judd said she hasn’t communicated with Wynonna since entering treatment for depression because her daughter would be devastated by seeing her in this condition. “”She couldn’t handle it,” Judd said.

Younger daughter, Ashley Judd, a lifesaver

Her younger daughter, actress Ashley Judd, is in constant contact and, because of her own battle with depression, is able to help her, she said.

In her 2011 autobiography All That is Bitter & Sweet, Ashley Judd describes her traumatic childhood, her mental struggles and her transformation into an activist.

Judd said she is proud of Ashley for dealing with her depression.

“She helps me right now in so many different ways. I never learned how to take care of myself and Ashley’s very good at it.”

Judd is going public to make people more aware of the debilitating disease.

“I get all emotional when I think we have 16 million people in this country suffering from depression right now. I just can’t stand it,” she said.

