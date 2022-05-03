City of Fishers approves Allisonville Road corridor study

At a recent Fishers City Council meeting, members approved a rezone request by a housing developer – a common practice that concerns at least one councilor. Fishers City Council member Brad DeReamer said developers aren’t following the city’s zoning ordinance, and instead are mostly proposing planned unit developments, which allows for a development with less than what is typically required to meet the city’s zoning ordinance. To comply with the city’s zoning ordinance, a proposal can be filed under one of the existing zoning ordinance labels from estate residential to R5 zoning, which includes multi-family and denser developments. For example, if the minimum side setback requirement for an R5 proposal is 10 feet, a developer filing a PUD can request the side setback be 5 feet or a different number not required by the zoning ordinance.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO