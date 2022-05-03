ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

City of Fishers approves Allisonville Road corridor study

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its April 28 meeting, the City of Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved a resolution commissioning HWC Engineering for a corridor study on Allisonville Road between 106th Street and 126th Street. A total of...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

FOX59

INDOT to add extra lane to I-70 between Mount Comfort and Greenfield

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A congested part of I-70 is getting an expansion that will hopefully calm traffic and reduce accidents. “As many people know, there are a lot of congestion issues on I-70, and a lot of semi traffic,” said Mallory Duncan, Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) strategic communications director. “Because of all the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

5 new roundabouts being built between Carmel and Westfield

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s that time of the year, orange cones, detour signs and construction crews are out in full force as we are now firmly into construction season. Carmel and Westfield are both in the process of adding multiple new roundabouts to ease traffic flow at traditionally congested intersections. ”It is hard to […]
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Smoother roadways ahead, Shelby Street undergoing 20 day road closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shelby Street from Southeastern Avenue to Georgia Street will be closed for construction beginning Monday. This closure is expected to last 20 days before construction workers move south for additional roadway updates. The road closure is a part of the $2.1M Thoroughfare Structural Rehabilitation project by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers city councilor speaks out against PUD requests

At a recent Fishers City Council meeting, members approved a rezone request by a housing developer – a common practice that concerns at least one councilor. Fishers City Council member Brad DeReamer said developers aren’t following the city’s zoning ordinance, and instead are mostly proposing planned unit developments, which allows for a development with less than what is typically required to meet the city’s zoning ordinance. To comply with the city’s zoning ordinance, a proposal can be filed under one of the existing zoning ordinance labels from estate residential to R5 zoning, which includes multi-family and denser developments. For example, if the minimum side setback requirement for an R5 proposal is 10 feet, a developer filing a PUD can request the side setback be 5 feet or a different number not required by the zoning ordinance.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Curb appeal: Streetscape committee tasked with beautifying Ind. 32, downtown Westfield

As the City of Westfield and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation begin acquiring property along the roadway and utility relocation for the Ind. 32 widening project through downtown Westfield, the city’s streetscape committee is working to create an aesthetically pleasing backdrop. Westfield resident Kristen Burkman said appealing streetscape is...
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Self-storage wars being waged in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials want more say in where self-storage warehouses can set up shop in Tippecanoe County. A proposed ordinance requires self-storage businesses to apply for a special exception within so-called urbanized sewer areas. Those areas include much of Lafayette, as well as smaller towns like Stockwell.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana sees first COVID-19 increases of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in 2022, monthly statewide cases of COVID-19 increased in the month of April. According to preliminary data on the Indiana State Department of Health website, there were 9,487 statewide cases of coronavirus reported in April. That is a slight increase from March when 7,471 cases were reported, but still a dramatic drop from the 355,714 reported in January, and 40,772 cases recorded in February.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

These Indiana Woods Are Home to an Abandoned River Boat Captain’s Tomb

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever been walking through the woods, and wondering if you'd come upon something creepy? I don't know if it's because I watch too many true crime documentaries or what, but I always keep an extra eye out for things that may seem out of place when I'm hiking. Imagine walking through the woods and running into an abandoned tomb...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Several firms eying move to Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park

The Zionsville Redevelopment Commission voted April 25 to proceed with negotiations with developers interested in several parcels in Creekside Corporate Park. Proposed plans at the site along 106th Street west of Main Street include a one-story building to primarily house medical offices, a facility for a high-end pool cover business and other tenants, a two-story office building and a shared headquarters for two Carmel-based companies seeking to relocate. None of the deals are final.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WRTV

Illegal community trash dump growing in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Sansing and Mike Lethig own businesses near East 30th Street and Massachusetts Avenue where the old Bottoms Up bar has become a hotspot to dump trash. "When I drive past there, it seems like the pile is getting bigger and bigger," Sansing said. "Once they find out they can dump stuff over there and get away with it, they continue to do it."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2022 primary: Which central Ind. school referendums passed

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers showed up at the polls for the May primary election to make their voices heard in school referendums across the state. Several of those impacted school districts in central Indiana. Perry Township (Marion County) – PASSED. A referendum in Perry Township focused on...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Fire Dept. presents annual awards

The Zionsville Fire Dept. presented the ZFD Firefighter’s Awards Program April 16 to recognize several of its members for achievements in the past year. Jeremy Anker, Probationary Firefighter of the Year. Ben Shircliff, EMT of the Year. Tre Schmitt, Paramedic of the Year. Benji Johnson, Cody Richardson Memorial Firefighter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel cooking school for kids sprouts new location in Zionsville

A local cooking school for kids is sprouting a new Zionsville location. Owner Stephanie Drewry opened Sprouts Cooking School in her home seven years ago and opened her first school outside her home in Carmel in 2017. The second location will be at 11145 N. Michigan Rd., between the Pure Barre studio and Athletico Physical Therapy in Zionsville. It is set to open in August.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Riverview CEO reflects on effects of COVID-19

Because Riverview Health President and CEO Seth Warren’s annual State of Health was canceled for two years because of COVID-19, it’s not surprising the pandemic was still a main topic when Warren was finally able to deliver an address. “I know everyone is sick of hearing about COVID-19,”...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

