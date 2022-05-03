Newly crowned ‘King’ Kirby Smart took over college football with resiliency amid heartbreak

Kirby Smart National Championship Celebration During the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football program have been validated like no other program in the nation.

It goes back to the competitive approach and resiliency Smart preaches, and more importantly, demands from his players and practices on a daily basis.

To that point, Smart and staff surged on the recruiting trail in the aftermath of a heartbreaking 26-23 defeat to Alabama in the 2018 CFP Championship Game, polishing off a No. 1-ranked class while tears were still drying across the DawgNation.

“We had to recruit within two days of that,” Smart revealed, “so I’m in the homes selling the season we had, and the progress we made.”

