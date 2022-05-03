ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ekblad returns to Florida Panthers for Stanley Cup playoffs

By Colby Guy
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

SUNRISE — After missing 21 games with a lower-body injury, Florida Panthers star defenseman Aaron Ekblad will return to the lineup on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals.

“He is really important for us,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “He is our best guy back there and not just on the defensive side, but the offensive side as well. He sort of dictates the way we play, he’s a big part of our team, so it’s good to see him back.”

Ekblad left the March 18th game against the Anaheim Ducks after captain Aleksander Barkov collided with his leg. The Panthers went on to go 17-4-0 without him during the last six weeks of the season.

Can anyone beat the Panthers? 3 reasons why the Florida Panthers will win the Stanley Cup

Watch out for the Lightning: NHL playoff preview? Tampa Bay Lightning blast Florida Panthers 8-4

“The depth of our team has been on display every night all year,” Brunette said. “Regardless of whoever plays, we compete, we play hard, and we do the right things. We play the right way and we bought into what we’re trying to do and it’s fun.”

Still, Florida missed Ekblad’s presence.

Before going down with his injury, he was right in the middle of the Norris Trophy conversation, ranking fourth among defensemen in goals (15) and fifth among defensemen in points (57).

“He is a special player,” Barkov said. “It was so nice to see him back and now it feels like normal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ab7VX_0fRZTDAo00

He is slated to return to the lineup alongside his usual defense partner, MacKenzie Weegar. The two have spent most of the last two years playing together.

“It’s amazing,” Weegar said about having Ekblad back. “Yesterday was one of my easier practices that I’ve had in about a month. He does so many things well and sometimes you take him for granted. But it was great getting him back and I gave him a big hug and pumped his tires a bit there yesterday. He means a lot.”

When Ekblad went down, the Panthers had scares that it would be a similar story as last season when he missed Florida’s first-round series loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a fractured leg he suffered late in the season.

They are certainly relieved that’s not the case.

The Panthers’ lineup looks a little bit different than it did when Ekblad left, as Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot were added at the NHL Trade Deadline and are slated to be key pieces to a potential Stanley Cup run.

Ekblad does have experience playing with Giroux on the international stage for multiple IIHF World Championship teams for Team Canada – and Giroux is excited to play with him.

“He is a huge part of this team,” he said. “He plays every situation against the best players on the other team and he is a force out there. I had a chance to play with him and you can just see what kind of player he is and what he brings to this team.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Aaron Ekblad returns to Florida Panthers for Stanley Cup playoffs

