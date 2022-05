The SEC deciding to probe the Didi IPO is another regulatory problem for the company, added to cybersecurity investigations back in China. Didi (NYSE: DIDI) stated in its annual report that it is under investigation conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its IPO. According to the Chinese ride-hailing giant, the SEC contacted the company for “inquiries in relation to the offering” shortly after Didi went public last year. In addition, around that same period, the Beijing-based company also faced a cybersecurity probe from Chinese regulators.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO