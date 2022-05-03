ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Save the Date: Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade & Poker Float is Sat. August 27

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Bayou Lafourche are bringing back the Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade is returning and this time it will include a Poker Float!. The free event will take place...

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
MSNBC

The end of Black oystermen in Louisiana

Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe à La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration plans could end it.
92.9 THE LAKE

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
K945

Does This Bird Live in Louisiana? Group Offers $12,000 for Proof

You know, Louisiana isn't called "The Sportsman's Paradise" because we love bowling and badminton. It's not that those aren't real and fun sports, it's just that the nickname comes from the immense amount of outdoor sports we have access to. It would be a difficult task to find a state that offers more opportunities to hunters and anglers for one simple reason: We've got more critters than we know what to do with! Deer, ducks, fish, hogs - we've got them all! In fact, we may even have a woodpecker that top US officials say doesn't even exist!
KEDM

Louisiana Red Cross to 'Sound the Alarm' in May

As the Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross prepares to kick off its Sound the Alarm campaign on Thursday, May 5 in Shreveport, its executive director for the North Louisiana Chapter called on residents to take part in the lifesaving initiative to help their neighbors. Alongside community partners, Red...
KTAL

LDWF: Feral hog problem on the rise in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shared an update on the growing feral hog problem in Louisiana Tuesday at the Shreveport Rotary Club. According to LDWF biologist Nathan Yeldell, there are more than 700,000 thousand wild hogs in the state. The destructive animals caused...
