Save the Date: Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade & Poker Float is Sat. August 27

The Musical Matilda Jr.
SoLa Center for the Arts presents the spring musical production of Matilda, Jr. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 6-7, and 2 p.m. May 8, at The Event Center 200 Moffet Road, Houma.
Tickets are adult $12, and child $10. To purchase ticket please visit solacenter.org.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
Drive around rural Louisiana and it won't take you long to spot some red barns. But one consideration you may have never made is, "Why are barns painted red in the first place?". As it turns out, there is a pretty good explanation as to why barns in Louisiana (and around the world) are painted red.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe à La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration plans could end it.
One thing that I love about crawfish boils in south Louisiana is that everyone seems to have their own way of doing it. For years we've argued over whether to put the seasoning in the water or to season the crawfish once they are done and in the ice chest.
Picture: Dwayne Thompson | Photo credit:Antonio Boswell. Before New Orleans native Dwayne Thompson became the “boss behind the sauce,” creating Big Daddy Sauces, he was a Hurricane Katrina survivor. “We were at the Morial Convention Center for three days...and what you saw on TV you could kind of multiply by 100,” laments Thompson.
Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
You know, Louisiana isn't called "The Sportsman's Paradise" because we love bowling and badminton. It's not that those aren't real and fun sports, it's just that the nickname comes from the immense amount of outdoor sports we have access to. It would be a difficult task to find a state that offers more opportunities to hunters and anglers for one simple reason: We've got more critters than we know what to do with! Deer, ducks, fish, hogs - we've got them all! In fact, we may even have a woodpecker that top US officials say doesn't even exist!
Another Shreveport restaurant has closed its doors for good. The closing signs went up a few weeks ago at the McDonald's on Youree Drive, but no date was posted for the closing. And now the restaurant is closed. The fast food burger spot shut down this past weekend. There has...
Restaurants across the U.S. have been attempting to cash in on Acadiana's reputation for great food, but could some of it actually be negatively impacting Louisiana's tourism dollars? We should stand up and protect our culture and brand, and here's an idea of how we might be able to do it...
The Gospel is Alive Celebration as part of this year's jazz fest was yet another reminder that the church's music is alive and well in our city and this year's festivities will also include a tribute to one New Orleans gospel star gone to rest.
As the Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross prepares to kick off its Sound the Alarm campaign on Thursday, May 5 in Shreveport, its executive director for the North Louisiana Chapter called on residents to take part in the lifesaving initiative to help their neighbors. Alongside community partners, Red...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shared an update on the growing feral hog problem in Louisiana Tuesday at the Shreveport Rotary Club. According to LDWF biologist Nathan Yeldell, there are more than 700,000 thousand wild hogs in the state. The destructive animals caused...
NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Thibodaux is a fake. He might look just like one of the silver-painted mimes you see on the streets of the French Quarter. And he might pose just as motionlessly, like a living statue. But here’s the thing, Jimmy isn’t living. He’s made...
