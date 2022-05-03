The Under-$20 Organizer That’ll Finally Clear Your Kitchen Cabinet Clutter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s a familiar scene: You’re hunched over, banging a jar against the countertops, strategically tapping the lid with a knife, or using a towel to ease the pain on your hands while struggling to open up the pickles (or dijon mustard, jam, tomato sauce, maple syrup… you get the idea). Well, what if we were to tell you that we found a product to ease those dreaded kitchen scenarios? The EZ Off Jar Opener pops any lid or cap right off of bottles and jars with one swift movement from you. Better yet, it adheres to the underside of the cabinet for easy access, taking up otherwise unutilized space. And it’s on sale! Right now, for under $25, you can kiss that strain and struggle goodbye and start opening jars with ease.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO