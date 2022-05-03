ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan Announces 211 Maryland Campaign

By Governor Larry Hogan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a new partnership between the Office of Immigrant Affairs and 211 Maryland to expand multilingual access to services and support, including reporting hate crimes and finding resources for victims. “This new partnership with 211 Maryland is an important collaboration to overcome language...

