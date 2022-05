Many folks are misguided in thinking that 4-H is all about showing animals. Quite the contrary! The Texas 4-H program offers so much more. There are many opportunities for involvement including leadership, community service, foods & nutrition, fashion & interior design, photography, archery, recreation, livestock, and more. Actually, one of the most popular projects is Foods & Nutrition, not only in Hopkins County, but across the state.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO