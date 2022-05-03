VIDEO – Special Visitors from the Louisville Zoo

My friend Nikki Christian rescues and rehabs all kinds of animals. If you ever visit her home, you just never know what you're going to find living inside it temporarily. You may see raccoons, foxes, birds, deer, squirrels and more. I mention squirrels because she recently saved one for me....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The star studded lineup of celebrities for one of Louisville’s Derby Eve traditions is out. The 33rd Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in the Highlands neighborhood, will take place Friday, May 6 starting at 8 p.m.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some classic American food in Kentucky, you may want to consider the following restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear struck a different chord in his message to attendees and organizers ahead of this weekend's Kentucky Derby. Beshear made his way to Churchill Downs again Tuesday, where he helped unveil a new partnership between the racetrack and the Ed Brown Society. With the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sheryl Day asks every family she works with a seemingly straightforward question. "Close your eyes," she says, "and imagine that when you open them, you have everything you want for you and your family. What do you see?" For moms in underrepresented and under-served communities, the...
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
Epicenter, a horse that’s the second choice to win the Kentucky Derby, was born and raised on a farm in Bowling Green. It’s rare to have a Kentucky-bred horse born west of the Louisville and Lexington region, but the colt Epicenter is a Bowling Green native. With a...
The goldenrod (the most terrible allergy weed ever) is to be revered as it is the KY state flower. You learn "My Old Kentucky Home" as an infant or you might get exiled to Indiana. The best day of the year isn't Christmas or your birthday - it's the first...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three classic steamboats are preparing for a big race on the Ohio River this Wednesday. The Belle of Louisville, Belle of Cincinnati and the American Countess hosted a trial run out on the water in preparation for Wednesday’s Great Steamboat Race. One hundred senior citizens...
The Peach Truck is back and juicier than ever. Their summer tour has announced they'll make stops all over the state. Here's how to pre-order and where to pick up hand-picked fresh peaches. One of the best things about the summer season is taking a bite into fresh juicy peaches....
It’s Derby Week in Louisville, Ky. and we’ve got the historic Brown Hotel’s Hot Brown recipe to make your week even tastier. ½ cup of Pecorino Romano cheese plus 1 tablespoon for garnish. pinch of ground nutmeg. salt and pepper to taste. 14 oz. sliced roasted...
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -Lovers of the Wild West, your chance to experience those days is here again! Guntown Mountain is now back open in Cave City. Last weekend, was the official opening weekend of the well-known Cave City attraction, where a few new attractions and opportunities for visitors as well, including a freak show that features fire-eating.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Kentucky Derby Festival's beloved events returned for another year Wednesday, and the winner will be keeping the Silver Antlers right here in Louisville. As per tradition, the Great Steamboat Race took off around 6 p.m. on the Ohio River. Last year, the winner...
