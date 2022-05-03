Missing 15-year-old girl Fremont girl found, police say

Magaly Belen Flores Marquez, 15, was last seen near the 7-Eleven store on Central Avenue in Fremont, Calif., on the evening of April 27, 2022. (Fremont Police Department)

LATEST May 3, 1:15 p.m. Police said Tuesday afternoon that a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Fremont was located and reunited with her family.

The Fremont Police Department did not say where Magaly Belen Flores Marquez was found.

May 3, 7:34 a.m. Police in Fremont, Calif., are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Magaly Belen Flores Marquez is Hispanic with straight dark brown hair and bangs, brown eyes and scars on both arms, the Fremont Police Department said in a statement released Monday. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Marquez was last seen near the 7-Eleven on Central Avenue in Fremont on April 27 at around 7 p.m., police said. At the time, she was wearing a blue T-shirt, gold necklace, black pants and blue shoes and carrying a small black backpack.

She is a student at Washington High School and "may have ties to Antioch, San Francisco, San Jose, and Modesto," police said.

If you have any information about Marquez's disappearance, call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800 and choose option 3.