ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Missing 15-year-old girl Fremont girl found, police say

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzwxz_0fRZR4Nw00
Magaly Belen Flores Marquez, 15, was last seen near the 7-Eleven store on Central Avenue in Fremont, Calif., on the evening of April 27, 2022.  (Fremont Police Department)

LATEST May 3, 1:15 p.m. Police said Tuesday afternoon that a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Fremont was located and reunited with her family.

The Fremont Police Department did not say where Magaly Belen Flores Marquez was found.

May 3, 7:34 a.m. Police in Fremont, Calif., are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Magaly Belen Flores Marquez is Hispanic with straight dark brown hair and bangs, brown eyes and scars on both arms, the Fremont Police Department said in a statement released Monday. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Marquez was last seen near the 7-Eleven on Central Avenue in Fremont on April 27 at around 7 p.m., police said. At the time, she was wearing a blue T-shirt, gold necklace, black pants and blue shoes and carrying a small black backpack.

She is a student at Washington High School and "may have ties to Antioch, San Francisco, San Jose, and Modesto," police said.

If you have any information about Marquez's disappearance, call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800 and choose option 3.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Antioch 11-year-old located

UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: 15-year-old ordered 50 doses of LSD hidden in trading cards

BENICIA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Benicia Police Department said they forwarded a case to the District Attorney's office dealing with a 15-year-old ordering LSD. The. U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they intercepted a shipment of 50 doses of LSD ordered by a 15-year-old by mail. The LSD tabs were hidden in Magic the Gathering cards. "With The post Police: 15-year-old ordered 50 doses of LSD hidden in trading cards appeared first on KION546.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg police search for missing man

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a missing, elderly man with dementia, police said Thursday. Police referred to the man as Mr. Ziegler. He is 74 years old. Ziegler is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with pepper-gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He has been missing from Diamond Healthcare Center on […]
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sf Bay Area#Hispanic#Washington High School
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy