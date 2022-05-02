ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, Georgia
Find your voting districts

Over 2/3 of Athens-Clarke County voters are in a new Commission district for the 2022 elections.

Use ACCGov's online voting district search tool to look up your:

  • Commission District (both future/2022 election & current ones)
  • School Board District
  • State House & Senate Districts
  • US Congressional District
  • Voting Precinct & Location

Online Voting District Search Tool

Georgia My Voter Page (mvp.sos.ga.gov)

Learn more about redistricting

& view district maps

Mission statement of the Athens Clarke County Board of Elections

"The ACC Elections Office shall serve ALL members of our community; as well as our local, state, and federal governments. We will be sure to consider and meet the needs of groups of people who have historically been marginalized and oppressed in our community.

The ACC Elections Office shall maximize voter & community participation as we ensure access to free and fair elections and protect the integrity of the elections process.

To accomplish this, the ACC Elections Office shall: Provide high quality voter education and accurate information, uphold the oaths that we’ve sworn/affirmed, Support Athens-Clarke County Elections Office staff, and Do anything else that is necessary to accomplish our mission."

Responsibilities

The Athens-Clarke County Elections Office manages voter registration and conducts all elections held in Athens-Clarke County (including the city of Winterville). The office uses the Georgia Elections Code, Georgia State Election Board rules, and U.S. Justice Department regulations as guidelines.

In carrying out its duties, the Elections Office strives to be of service to every citizen by being fair, nondiscriminatory, and informed on all election laws and legislative changes that will affect their duties and responsibilities to the public.

Contact Us

You can contact the Elections Office by phone, fax, or email. Please direct your email inquiries to Charlotte Sosebee, Director; Lisa McGlaun, Elections Assistant; Pamela Long, Elections Assistant, Audra Taylor, Elections Assistant, or Aletha Perkins, Administrative Assistant.

Athens, Georgia

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

