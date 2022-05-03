ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Center Porch Party Kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS— It’s time to show the world what it means to come back home again!

This Friday, the Harrison Center is teaming up with IMS for the “500 spectacle of homes porch party kick-off.”

It’s a way to build excitement for the Indy 500, and to show off our community’s civic pride.

