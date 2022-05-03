Harrison Center Porch Party Kickoff
INDIANAPOLIS— It’s time to show the world what it means to come back home again!
This Friday, the Harrison Center is teaming up with IMS for the “500 spectacle of homes porch party kick-off.”
It’s a way to build excitement for the Indy 500, and to show off our community’s civic pride.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0