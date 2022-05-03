ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

San Miguel’s Rios-Caledonia Living History Days

By Contributed Article
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9m47_0fRZP1oB00

History Days will be on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in San Miguel

SAN MIGUEL — Think mid-May 1858, San Luis Obispo County, California. It’s not so far away when you join us at San Miguel’s Rios-Caledonia Living History Days as we re-visit the banditry and vigilantism of the Central Coast’s wild west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Nc9X_0fRZP1oB00

Back in the 1850s, the ‘Wild West’ was being equally romanticized and vilified by the nation, but its people lived in it with the purpose of prosperity. In the 1850s, for nearly a decade, our county was plagued by the violent acts of the Jack Powers and Pio Linares Gang. Referred to as the Powers-Linares Gang, these men went by the motto, “Dead men tell no tales.” The gang’s every action left behind bodies. Failed by the law, the people of San Luis County resorted to mob justice and lynching of caught gang members in the streets of San Luis Obispo. Walter Murray (an attorney and later founder of the San Luis Obispo Tribune in 1869) wrote of the violence and murders in his letters to the San Francisco Bulletin. In them, he describes why the ‘Committee of Vigilance’ was formed by himself and a Californios Senator José Antonio Romualdo Pacheco, who later became the first Hispanic Governor of California.

The San Luis Obispo Vigilance Committee of 1858 disbanded once its mission was completed, “but every member of it will hereafter continue vigilant in the support and execution of the laws. The laws are good. No one but skeptics in American progress doubt this. They only want administering by trustworthy men, and sustaining by a healthy populationThen San Luis Obispo may be looked upon, as she really is, one of the most desirable counties of the State. Her soil and climate are almost unrivaled. What she lacks in is population.” (Hon. Walter Murray). The Committee of Vigilance was over 100 people, a third of which were Californios and all of which wanted a safer San Luis Obispo County.

Here, in the time after the violence and bloodshed, is where the Historic Rios-Caledonia in San Miguel would like to bring to you. Through their Living History Days, re-enactors will present to the public how the locals lived, experienced, and felt about the lawlessness in San Luis County. After the presentations, you can ask questions and learn about the area and time period.

This event is brought to you by the Friends of the Adobes; a fundraising lunch will be available, as well as tours of the Rios-Caledonia Adobe and the SLO County D.E.E.R. program. Come learn about San Luis Obispo County through Living History.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYyjJ_0fRZP1oB00
Jack Powers

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 04/11-04/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. April 11, 2022. 02:10— Isaac...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
San Miguel, CA
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans across the county reported feeling an earthquake around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. USGS is reporting a 4.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada. Many San Diegans have called CBS 8 saying they felt the earthquake. So far, the earthquake shook the...
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#San Luis#The Wild West#Pio Linares Gang#The Powers Linares Gang#Californios#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy