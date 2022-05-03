Rep. Morelle on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft ruling: ‘They are clearly the radical right’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) did not mince words during a Tuesday morning press conference where he addressed the U.S. Supreme Court’s reported intention to overturn Roe v. Wade .

“Today, America woke up to find out that the Supreme Court of the United States was poised to deliver the most damaging decision in decades,” Rep. Morelle said. “The Supreme Court is ready to roll back centuries of progress, creating a dystopia where women don’t have control over their own bodies. This is a blatant attack on women. It is abhorrent.”

The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico .

“This is a defining moment in our nation’s history,” Rep. Morelle said. “I’m going to fight like hell to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states. Penned by Justice Samuel Alito , one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, the opinion concludes by declaring that Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no grounding in the Constitution.

“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion states. Under those cases, states were prohibited from banning abortion prior to fetal viability, around 23 weeks.

A statement from the Supreme Court Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the draft ruling, but added that no final decision has been made by the court. Chief Justice John G Roberts Jr. ordered an investigation into the source of the leak and issued the following statement:

“ To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.

We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.

I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

The Rochester-area congressman said he hopes that the court will change the conclusion found in the leak.

“I’m hoping that they will reverse course and recognize the fundamental rights in Roe v. Wade,” Rep. Morelle said.

“For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court’s final opinion when it comes to abortion rights,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement issued Monday evening. “We have been fighting this battle for too long. I refuse to go backward. I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights generations have fought for and won, rights that she should be guaranteed.”

“For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms,” Hochul said. “New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible.”

The justices’ votes are often fluid up to the point of an opinion’s publication, and the draft may have changed since February, when it was purportedly written. A published opinion from the court is expected sometime within the next two months.

“I have not spoken to any colleagues,” Rep. Morelle said. “I’m still trying to digest and process this news. I believe this is the most dangerous decision in at least five decades.”

If the court indeed follows the draft’s contours and strikes down Roe in the coming months, it would send political shockwaves through the country ahead of the November midterm elections. According to a December poll by Harvard CAPS-Harris, a majority — 54 percent — of Americans said they oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

“This is settled law, and has been respected by the courts,” Rep. Morelle said. “The fact that the federal court doesn’t respect the right of women is is not just reprehensible, but almost unbelievable.”

Abortion rights are protected in New York state where it’s codified law, but the congressman said this leaked ruling will have a far-reaching impact across the country.

“This is millions of Americans that are being subject to second-class status,” Rep. Morelle said. “This is about the U.S. Constitution and how it’s interpreted, and how half of Americans aren’t protected. This court is part of the fringe far right and their opinions on the far right of American thoughts are taking away decades of rights that American women have had.”

The congressman warned that this potential ruling could pave the way for future reversals by the Supreme Court.

“Today is a day to reflect on what this court might turn to for LGTBQ citizens and marriage equality — They are clearly the radical right,” Rep. Morelle said.

The congressman said there will be a legislative response should this ruling go forth as reported.

“There will be a call to action for millions of men and women who believe this is an inalienable right,” Rep. Morelle said.

The Hill could not independently verify the document’s authenticity. But Politico, in an editor’s note, said it undertook an extensive review and is “confident of the authenticity of the draft.”

Alito, in the draft opinion, employed language that mirrored remarks he made during a December oral argument in which he said he viewed Roe as “egregiously wrong.”

The issue before the court was a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Deep-red Mississippi, in court papers, explicitly asked the justices to use the case as a vehicle to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that first recognized a constitutional right to abortion existing in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito’s majority opinion draft states. “And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have inflamed debate and deepened division.”

Politico, citing an unnamed source, said that majority also included fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas as well as former President Trump’s three nominees: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Many Republican officials urged the court to adopt this approach, including a dozen GOP governors who urged the justices in a friend-of-the-court brief to use the Mississippi case to eliminate federal abortion protections and let states regulate the procedure. The 2018 Mississippi law at issue in the case, which has been paused during litigation, is just one of hundreds of abortion measures that state legislatures passed in recent years.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s most outspoken liberal, issued a dire warning to her fellow justices during the December oral argument about the repercussions of turning over the issue of abortion to the states.

She suggested such a move would be seen as highly politicized and merely a reflection of the court’s new lopsided 6-3 conservative majority resulting from the seating of Trump’s three nominees.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” she asked Mississippi’s solicitor general. “I don’t see how it is possible.

The Associated Press and The Hill contributed to the reporting of this story.

