Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 146 – The Charters Brothers

 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE – Full Steam Ahead has taken the show on the road for its latest episode!

On this special episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels traveled up to beautiful Alexander Field on the campus of Purdue University to talk to Purdue alums, voices of Purdue Baseball , and brothers Kyle and Drew Charters about growing up around Purdue, calling games for Purdue Baseball, and much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

