Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Making 'Finished' Comment After Manchester United Win

By Ryan Sidle
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he's far from finished, but the Manchester United forward didn't say as much, despite what people initially thought. Not many players have come out of United's season with their reputation enhanced, with the team needing to win their final two matches just to match their...

