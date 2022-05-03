ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran officer with the Whiteville Police Department has died

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is mourning the loss of another officer. Whiteville Police announced on Facebook on Monday night that officer Ron Guyton has died. “It is with great sadness that we announce...

