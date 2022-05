The first game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors was an intense one. Game 2, on the other hand, has taken things to a different level, especially when Dillon Brooks landed a clothesline on Gary Payton II, which resulted in a flagrant 2 foul on the former and a fractured elbow for the latter. And if Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweet is any indication, it looks like the Grizzlies’ forward is going to be punished by the NBA.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO