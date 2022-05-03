ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop routes to Caribbean Beaches from TPA

By Andrew Harlan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa International Airport continues to be one of the greatest hubs for international travel in the country. Frontier Airlines and TPA officials just announced 4 new nonstop routes to some of the best destinations in the world. These routes include: San Juan, Puerto Rico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica;...

