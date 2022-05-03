ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effort to eradicate "highly destructive" invasive Japanese beetle underway in Washington state

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Agriculture said it has started treatments to eradicate an invasive Japanese beetle infestation in central Washington. The agency said it plans to treat around 2,000 acres in Grandview and surrounding areas of Yakima and Benton counties. The highly invasive pest eats more than 300...

