Civilians still trapped in 'hell' after Mariupol evacuation -Red Cross

By Reuters
 2 days ago
GENEVA, May 3 (Reuters) - The head of the Red Cross in Ukraine said on Tuesday that an unknown number of civilians remained trapped in Mariupol and surrounding areas after it evacuated more than 100 civilians from the Azovstal plant. read more

"We would have hoped that many more people would have been able to join the convoy and get out of hell. That is why we have mixed feelings," Pascal Hundt from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told journalists by Zoom.

He also expressed concern about signs that intense fighting had resumed in and around the plant but said the ICRC would continue to press for access to the remaining civilians.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

