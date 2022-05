Michigan State University made a huge announcement stating that they will no longer be looking at SAT/ACT scores as a requirement for new students. I think this is a great move for MSU, especially after the pandemic pretty much ruin any regular sense of life for students these last few years. Michigan State University is one of the few colleges that understand what students are going through and they don't want a single test or day to determine a student's future.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO