The Metaverse has become such a worldly spoken reality that is slowly engulfing the world of tech as we know it. However, the truth of the situation is that it is most certainly welcomed by many industries within the tech market, with no resistance. The Metaverse has already inspired a multitude of 3D fragmented digital domains, and ignited with Web 3.0, users can share a different experience all together from the Metaverse. Each company has different ideas of how to capitalise on the power of the platform. Most tech devices such as Apple, and so on, are already demonstrating how they seek to control the technology for the purpose of orientated returns.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO