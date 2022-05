Goodwin, who was released from the hospital in February after he was "sandwiched" between two cars that smashed together during a stunt rehearsal at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Oct. 14, is adjusting to life in a wheelchair. The former stuntman's fiancée, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, revealed Goodwin is paralyzed while discussing his injury on the Out to Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner. "He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs," said Abbington, according to People. "Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again." She added: "He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair. Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO