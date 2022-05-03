GALLERY| Roe v Wade protesters at US Supreme Court

An initial draft majority opinion purportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated inside the court suggests that the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973Roe v Wade ruling which abolished abortions nationwide.“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito wrote in the document obtained by Politico, labelled as the “Opinion of the Court”. According to Politico, the nearly 100-pages-long draft also added: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”If seen through, it would dismantle a nearly 50-year-old societal liberty on reproductive rights....

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO