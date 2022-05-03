ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The AlleyWatch April 2022 New York Venture Capital Funding Report

By Reza Chowdhury
AlleyWatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York investors tighten the reins for startup funding as macroeconomic conditions raise concerns. Activity strong in the earliest stages but late-stage deal activity fizzles with only 4 deals for the entire month. Today, I take a look at the state of venture capital and early-stage funding for April...

www.alleywatch.com

CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyhodl.com

World’s Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Launches New Crypto-Focused Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Investment management behemoth BlackRock is launching a new crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track cutting-edge blockchain firms. According to a recent company announcement, the $10 trillion asset management company is launching the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC), a global fund that would allow investors to gain exposure to emerging technology centered around digital assets.
MARKETS
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Billionaire Jay-Z Participates In $33 Million Madison Reed Investment

Hip-hop mogul and billionaire Jay-Z backed the beauty brand Madison Reed in an investment round totaling $33 million. Forbes reported that the popular beauty brand raised the money in new financing led by Sandbridge Capital, with participation from Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners. The funding will be used to further its omnichannel expansion of hair color bars and retail locations and continue its investments in product innovations.
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

Andreessen Horowitz plans $500 million investment in Indian startups

The Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm has earmarked about $500 million to back Indian startups, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The firm, which led a funding round in the Bengaluru-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber last year, is also looking to hire for several investment roles in the country, people familiar with the matter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Citi in 'active dialog' to sell Russia consumer business, CEO says

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc is in “active dialog” to carry out the sale of its Russia consumer business that it announced a year ago, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Monday. “We’re selling our consumer and our commercial banking franchise on the ground there, and we’re in...
BUSINESS
CBS LA

Amazon to fill 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in SoCal

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California.Of the jobs, the company says over 1,000 will be based in Santa Monica, more than 800 will be in Irvine and 700 will be based San Diego.The jobs are not warehouse positions and will instead "include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development. "They're a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career."The company has signed three leases in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego. Amazon is describing the offices as "tech hubs."According to the company, positions are already available in software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more at www.amazon.jobs/en/.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TechCrunch

Inclusive fintech is hard to do right, so Line has a different direction

Akshay Krishnaiah, the founder and CEO of Line, thinks he can get users onboard for his vision of a more inclusive financial network. His startup doles out emergency lines of funds to people — as low as $10 — without charging interest or demanding proof of credit history and income. Over time, as trust grows from repayment, so does a customer’s ability to request larger checks.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

New Zealand gets its first crypto, web3-focused VC fund

The last few months have seen a wave of VC firms dedicating entire multimillion-dollar funds to the advancement of technology in the crypto, blockchain and web3 space. Most recently, Dragonfly Capital, a crypto-centered investment firm, closed its third fund for an oversubscribed $650 million. Earlier this year, Electric Capital raised $1 billion to back crypto startups and buy tokens; Inflection raised $40 million for its second crypto-focused early-stage fund; and Hack VC raised a $200 million crypto seed fund.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Digital health startups brace for a post-Roe world

Per a leaked draft obtained by Politico, the Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, a precedent that protects a women’s choice to have an abortion. The move, still yet to go through, would be devastating to the women’s reproductive rights movement and a stunning jolt to healthcare in the United States.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Sidekick Health grabs $55M for digital-first care programs

The new round is led by London-based VC firm Novator Ventures, with participation from Wellington Partners, Asabys Partners and Frumtak Ventures, as well as a U.S.-based strategic investor which it’s not disclosing yet but says will be revealed at a later stage. The 2014-founded startup raised a $20 million Series A back in 2020 from many of the same investors.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Broadridge Wins Innovation in Governance and Proxy Voting Award at Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Awards

Recognised as leaders in advancing corporate governance through proxy voting and disclosure services. Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International, is inducted as a Global Custodian Legend. LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has won the Innovation in Governance and Proxy Voting...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fanatics adds SoftBank executive, former Airbnb marketing chief to board of directors

Sports e-commerce company Fanatics added SoftBank executive Lydia Jett and former Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall to its board of directors. Fanatics, which has an estimated valuation of $27 billion, wants to transform into a $100 billion company that offers online sports gambling. Fanatics, the rapidly expanding sports e-commerce company, announced...
NFL
TechCrunch

Unusual Ventures just closed a $485M fund by promising hands-on (full-time) help

It’s not a huge step up from the $425 million that Unusual raised for its second fund in late 2019 and that’s very much by design, said Vrionis, who is the firm’s sole managing director but has bought aboard three general partners in the past year. Among these is serial entrepreneur Lars Albright (he sold his last two companies to Apple and Mastercard, respectively); Sandhya Hegde, who was previously an investor at both Khosla Ventures and Sequoia Capital; and Wei Lien Dang, a co-founder of the cloud-native security company StackRox, which sold to Red Hat last year.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: MicroStrategy Hires GreenSky CFO as Its Financial Chief; Council of Europe AML Watchdog Calls for More Virtual Assets Regulation

MicroStrategy, which is one of a few companies with massive crypto holdings, has named a new finance chief in Andrew Kang, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (May 4). This comes after the company said last week that it would offer employees the option to invest their 401(k) funds in Bitcoin. Kang was previously CFO of the home improvement lender GreenSky.
MARKETS

