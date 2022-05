Check out the new Qantas first class suites that will be making the 20 hour journeys from Australia to NYC and London! Plus, a new special zone as well. Yesterday, Qantas announced their order for 12 new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will give the airline the ability to fly the super long-haul routes of Sydney to New York and London. Now, we have a look at what the inside of these aircraft will look like for those that want this flight!

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO