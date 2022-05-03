ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vic Mensa Set for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! See Full Lineup For 2022 Season

By Dave Brooks
Brooklyn-based arts and media institution BRIC has announced its full festival lineup for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! 2022 at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park. Artists include Brooklyn rapper Vic Mensa , British reggae vocalist Maxi Priest , rock band Chicano Batman , blues artist Fantastic Negrito , Brooklyn-based rock band Crumb and Grammy-winning latin pop singer Fonseca , plus The Beths, Ravyn Lenae, Seratones , Slauson Malone 1 and singer-songwriter SASAMI .

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! will also feature actor and composer John Cameron Mitchell performing with Amber Martin , San Francisco-based Kronos Quartet and filmmaker Sam Green , performing in tandem with “A Thousand Thoughts” documentary, with vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth opening. Also included will be 2020 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner and BRIC JazzFest alum Linda Diaz.

Previously announced 2022 artists include  saxophonist Kamasi Washington and Nigerian Afropop phenom Yemi Alade , as well as a series of b enefit concerts featuring indie rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridger s , presented by Bowery Presents on June 14-15; American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer D avido , presented by Live Nation on June 16; Texas-based psych rock band Khruangbin , presented by Bowery Presents on Thursday, Aug. 4; and multi Grammy-winning “Queen of Neo Soul” artist Erykah Badu , p resented by Live Nation on Friday, Aug. 5 .

“This summer is about being together – the power of gathering in this moment of human history,” said Diane Eber , executive producer of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! “Artists can show us the way to heal through creative expression and there’s no better place to experience that than the Bandshell. We are so honored to bring another season of magic to our communities at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!”

The 44-year-old performance series, presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and NYC Parks, celebrating talent spanning global music icons to chart-topping indie bands, and includes benefit concerts, family days, and movie nights, will take place from June 8 through Aug. 6.

“It wouldn’t be summer in Prospect Park without the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Lena Horne Bandshell,” said James Snow , Prospect Park Alliance interim president. “This festival brings a wide range of free music and family programming to Prospect Park, and gives Brooklyn’s diverse community a chance to come together—we’re excited for the season to begin.”

For the first time, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! introduces Smorgasburg as this year’s food vendor. Smorgasburg is the largest weekly open-air food market in America. Launched in 2011 as a spinoff of Brooklyn Flea (founded in 2008), Smorgasburg has since launched dozens of small businesses and has attracted millions of visitors, astutely being dubbed “The Woodstock of Eating,” by The New York Times.

While the festival will remain free of charge, excluding benefit shows, RSVPs are encouraged to stay up to date on festival news, but are not required. More information can be found at bricartsmedia.org/bcb .

