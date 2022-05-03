Detroit man allegedly made $2K per day from marijuana vending machine outside home

A Detroit man has been arrested after officials found 18 guns inside a home where he allegedly operated a marijuana vending machine outside.

According to a criminal complaint, Marcellus Cornwell allegedly operated the machine outside of his home and made around $2,000 per day selling marijuana. He allegedly operated the vending machine for around four years.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted surveillance at the residence and participated in two controlled suspected marijuana purchases from the marijuana vending machine during the months of February 2022 and March 2022.

They conducted a search warrant in March at the home and arrested Cornwell and another man. During the search, they found 18 firearms, dozens of rounds of ammunition and several kilograms of marijuana.

According to several investigators, Cornwell has a history of criminal convictions dating back to 1997.

Some of the firearms recovered during the search were found to be stolen.

Cornwell told police that he made the majority of his living from the marijuana vending machine.