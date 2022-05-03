Michigan awards millions to improve school safety
150 Michigan schools will receive a share of $10 million to help keep students safe while in the classroom.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday.
This state funding comes from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. It will help schools buy new equipment and technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.
In total, the state awarded grants to 57 school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies after receiving 336 eligible applications.
The chart below shows which schools in West Michigan will receive funding.
|Grantee
|City
|Total Award
|Algoma Christian School
|Kent City
|$47,213
|Allendale Christian School
|Allendale
|$7,911
|Branch Intermediate School District
|Coldwater
|$112,438
|Byron Center Charter School
|Byron Center
|$42,993
|Cedar Springs Public Schools
|Cedar Springs
|$99,000
|Charlotte Public Schools
|Charlotte
|$220,000
|Comstock Park Public Schools
|Comstock Park
|$30,000
|Divine Providence Academy at St. Joseph's Church
|Ravenna
|$10,034
|Eaton RESA
|Charlotte
|$50,000
|Faith Community Christian School
|Belding
|$8,470
|Fennville Public Schools
|Fennville
|$164,052
|Grand Rapids Christian Schools
|Grand Rapids
|$66,410
|Grandville Calvin Christian Schools
|Grandville
|$100,000
|Hackett Catholic Prep High School
|Kalamazoo
|$45,238
|Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District
|Cassopolis
|$46,730
|Holy Spirit School
|Grand Rapids
|$49,025
|Hope Academy of West Michigan
|Grand Rapids
|$28,664
|Jenison Public Schools
|Jenison
|$250,000
|Kent Intermediate School District
|Grand Rapids
|$50,000
|Lake Michigan Catholic Schools
|St. Joseph
|$77,000
|Lakeview School District
|Battle Creek
|$105,000
|Maple Valley Schools
|Vermontville
|$100,000
|Moline Christian School
|Moline
|$50,000
|Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
|Muskegon Heights
|$96,832
|New Haven Community Schools
|New Haven
|$136,230
|Nextech High School
|Grand Rapids
|$25,000
|Nottawa Community School District
|Sturgis
|$50,000
|Pansophia Academy
|Coldwater
|$20,238
|Plymouth Christian School
|Grand Rapids
|$50,000
|River City Scholars Charter Academy
|Kentwood
|$25,799
|South Olive Christian School
|Holland
|$50,000
|St. Mary Catholic School - Paw Paw
|Paw Paw
|$13,280
|St. Mary's Assumption School
|Bronson
|$42,238
|St. Mary's School
|Spring Lake
|$11,691
|St. Patrick School
|Ada
|$50,000
|St. Stanislaus School
|Dorr
|$19,705
|Sturgis Public Schools
|Sturgis
|$71,350
|Union City Community Schools
|Union City
|$150,000
|Walkerville Public Schools
|Walkerville
|$43,655
|Wellspring Preparatory Academy
|Grand Rapids
|$7,460
|West Side Christian School
|Grand Rapids
|$50,000
Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their award money.
Comments / 1