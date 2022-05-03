ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan awards millions to improve school safety

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
150 Michigan schools will receive a share of $10 million to help keep students safe while in the classroom.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday.

This state funding comes from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. It will help schools buy new equipment and technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.

In total, the state awarded grants to 57 school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies after receiving 336 eligible applications.

The chart below shows which schools in West Michigan will receive funding.

Grantee City Total Award
Algoma Christian School Kent City $47,213
Allendale Christian School Allendale $7,911
Branch Intermediate School District Coldwater $112,438
Byron Center Charter School Byron Center $42,993
Cedar Springs Public Schools Cedar Springs $99,000
Charlotte Public Schools Charlotte $220,000
Comstock Park Public Schools Comstock Park $30,000
Divine Providence Academy at St. Joseph's Church Ravenna $10,034
Eaton RESA Charlotte $50,000
Faith Community Christian School Belding $8,470
Fennville Public Schools Fennville $164,052
Grand Rapids Christian Schools Grand Rapids $66,410
Grandville Calvin Christian Schools Grandville $100,000
Hackett Catholic Prep High School Kalamazoo $45,238
Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District Cassopolis $46,730
Holy Spirit School Grand Rapids $49,025
Hope Academy of West Michigan Grand Rapids $28,664
Jenison Public Schools Jenison $250,000
Kent Intermediate School District Grand Rapids $50,000
Lake Michigan Catholic Schools St. Joseph $77,000
Lakeview School District Battle Creek $105,000
Maple Valley Schools Vermontville $100,000
Moline Christian School Moline $50,000
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Muskegon Heights $96,832
New Haven Community Schools New Haven $136,230
Nextech High School Grand Rapids $25,000
Nottawa Community School District Sturgis $50,000
Pansophia Academy Coldwater $20,238
Plymouth Christian School Grand Rapids $50,000
River City Scholars Charter Academy Kentwood $25,799
South Olive Christian School Holland $50,000
St. Mary Catholic School - Paw Paw Paw Paw $13,280
St. Mary's Assumption School Bronson $42,238
St. Mary's School Spring Lake $11,691
St. Patrick School Ada $50,000
St. Stanislaus School Dorr $19,705
Sturgis Public Schools Sturgis $71,350
Union City Community Schools Union City $150,000
Walkerville Public Schools Walkerville $43,655
Wellspring Preparatory Academy Grand Rapids $7,460
West Side Christian School Grand Rapids $50,000

Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their award money.

