Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released. According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.

