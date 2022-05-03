Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania
STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry.
A child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade?
The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation.
Radios blaring the melodies of Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather.
Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration .
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
#50. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,034
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#1603 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042
2 / 50Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#49. Carrie
Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,243
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#1303 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837
3 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#48. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,265
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#490 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467
4 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#47. Beth
Beth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “house”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #110
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,766
5 / 50Canva
#46. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,432
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#941 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,205
6 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#45. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,634
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#535 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,851
7 / 50Canva
#44. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,675
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119 (#101 most common name, -69.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
8 / 50Red Light Films // Pexels
#43. Dana
Dana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,741
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96 (#889 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 51,292
9 / 50Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#42. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,759
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#253 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,258
10 / 50pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#41. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,764
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#1481 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
11 / 50Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,801
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997 (#38 most common name, -47.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
12 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock
#39. Stacey
Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,837
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#2152 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222
13 / 50Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#38. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,844
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#274 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
14 / 50Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#37. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073
15 / 50DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#36. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,039
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#1290 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
16 / 50Canva
#35. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,069
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#1303 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860
17 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,077
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#861 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
18 / 50Pixabay
#33. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,086
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#535 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
19 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#32. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,336
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#1640 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
20 / 50Pixabay
#31. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,404
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#242 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
21 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#30. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,700
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 570 (#208 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
22 / 50Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#29. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,705
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#854 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
23 / 50riggleton // Shutterstock
#28. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,892
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 560 (#212 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
24 / 50javi_indy // Shutterstock
#27. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,092
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#301 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915
25 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#26. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,200
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#624 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
26 / 50Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#25. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#2450 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
27 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#24. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,364
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#398 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
28 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#23. Michele
Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,584
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#1729 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541
29 / 50Pexels
#22. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,589
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
30 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#21. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,098
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#1857 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
31 / 50Pixabay
#20. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,149
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#420 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
32 / 50Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#19. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,205
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#1208 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
33 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#18. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,254
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#597 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
34 / 50Unsplash
#17. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,304
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,424 (#14 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
35 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#16. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,350
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#86 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
36 / 50Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#15. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,370
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#330 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
37 / 50Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#14. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,488
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#213 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
38 / 50Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#13. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,520
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#141 (tie) most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
39 / 50PxHere
#12. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,648
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#402 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
40 / 50DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#11. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,683
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#301 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
41 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#10. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,364
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#854 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
42 / 50Matva // Shutterstock
#9. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,908
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#468 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
43 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock
#8. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,736
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 517 (#233 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
44 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#7. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#314 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
45 / 50Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#6. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,237
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#354 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
46 / 50CroMary // Shutterstock
#5. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,273
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#755 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
47 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#4. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,680
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#773 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
48 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#3. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,049
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 268 (#411 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
49 / 50Pixabay
#2. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 16,133
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#317 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
50 / 50Canva
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 34,209
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 346 (#332 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
Names are ranked by the number of babies born.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 1