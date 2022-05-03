ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

By Stacker, Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46231d_0fRZIua400

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry.

A child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade?

The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation.

Radios blaring the melodies of Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather.

Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration .

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

#50. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,034
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#1603 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ooh0L_0fRZIua400

2 / 50Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#49. Carrie

Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,243
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#1303 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Blg8_0fRZIua400

3 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#48. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,265
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#490 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYk8h_0fRZIua400

4 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#47. Beth

Beth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “house”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #110
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,766

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyXk7_0fRZIua400

5 / 50Canva

#46. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,432
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#941 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,205

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqaPh_0fRZIua400

6 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#45. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,634
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#535 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,851

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpL0Z_0fRZIua400

7 / 50Canva

#44. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,675
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119 (#101 most common name, -69.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QZM7_0fRZIua400

8 / 50Red Light Films // Pexels

#43. Dana

Dana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,741
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96 (#889 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 51,292

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxWhp_0fRZIua400

9 / 50Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#42. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,759
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#253 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,258

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf2Yz_0fRZIua400

10 / 50pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#41. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,764
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#1481 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9qfm_0fRZIua400

11 / 50Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,801
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997 (#38 most common name, -47.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmGVS_0fRZIua400

12 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock

#39. Stacey

Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,837
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#2152 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z0Fj_0fRZIua400

13 / 50Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#38. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,844
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#274 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtsiq_0fRZIua400

14 / 50Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#37. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Bofc_0fRZIua400

15 / 50DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#36. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,039
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#1290 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjhzX_0fRZIua400

16 / 50Canva

#35. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,069
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#1303 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FDEA_0fRZIua400

17 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#34. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,077
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#861 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhGDr_0fRZIua400

18 / 50Pixabay

#33. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,086
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#535 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oZu8_0fRZIua400

19 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#32. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,336
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#1640 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4gri_0fRZIua400

20 / 50Pixabay

#31. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,404
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#242 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUFAH_0fRZIua400

21 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,700
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 570 (#208 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3T65_0fRZIua400

22 / 50Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#29. Tara

Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,705
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#854 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gAv4_0fRZIua400

23 / 50riggleton // Shutterstock

#28. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,892
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 560 (#212 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1F8u_0fRZIua400

24 / 50javi_indy // Shutterstock

#27. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,092
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#301 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0dOi_0fRZIua400

25 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#26. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,200
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#624 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Pgq3_0fRZIua400

26 / 50Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#25. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#2450 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMMGA_0fRZIua400

27 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#24. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,364
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#398 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdB2T_0fRZIua400

28 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#23. Michele

Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,584
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#1729 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgSmC_0fRZIua400

29 / 50Pexels

#22. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,589
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5Z62_0fRZIua400

30 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#21. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,098
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#1857 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6df4_0fRZIua400

31 / 50Pixabay

#20. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,149
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#420 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C9RM_0fRZIua400

32 / 50Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock

#19. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,205
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#1208 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784

33 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#18. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,254
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#597 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rW4M0_0fRZIua400

34 / 50Unsplash

#17. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,304
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,424 (#14 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUqxX_0fRZIua400

35 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,350
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#86 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyPSn_0fRZIua400

36 / 50Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#15. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,370
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#330 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3Zjl_0fRZIua400

37 / 50Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#14. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,488
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#213 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn6nN_0fRZIua400

38 / 50Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#13. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,520
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#141 (tie) most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7x23_0fRZIua400

39 / 50PxHere

#12. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,648
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#402 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geJT9_0fRZIua400

40 / 50DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#11. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,683
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#301 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5Trb_0fRZIua400

41 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#10. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,364
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#854 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KWU1_0fRZIua400

42 / 50Matva // Shutterstock

#9. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,908
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#468 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hszNB_0fRZIua400

43 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock

#8. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,736
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 517 (#233 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU9AN_0fRZIua400

44 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#7. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#314 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FROpU_0fRZIua400

45 / 50Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#6. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,237
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#354 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feW98_0fRZIua400

46 / 50CroMary // Shutterstock

#5. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,273
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#755 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lPaB_0fRZIua400

47 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#4. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,680
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#773 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXSLN_0fRZIua400

48 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#3. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,049
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 268 (#411 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNGrJ_0fRZIua400

49 / 50Pixabay

#2. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 16,133
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#317 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

50 / 50Canva

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Pennsylvania
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 34,209
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 346 (#332 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791

Names are ranked by the number of babies born.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

