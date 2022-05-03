ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Three Big Fireworks Shows Scheduled at Iowa Speedway This Summer

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Newton, Iowa) -- Some of the biggest fireworks shows in the country are coming to central...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
KCCI.com

100 days before the Iowa State Fair, free concert lineup announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks 100 days until theIowa State Fair opens. The Fair announced a list of free entertainment from classic rock and Christian to country and Fair favorites Hairball, Country Gold, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas. Susan Knapp Amphitheater:. Aug. 11 — Ian Munsick...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
94.1 KRNA

Former Adventureland Rides Manager Gave Startling Report to Iowa Officials

An interview between a former rides manager at Adventureland Park and the Iowa Division of Labor is getting a lot of attention. During a 2021 phone interview obtained by the Des Moines Register, former rides manager Melvin McCollum said those responsible for maintenance on several amusements at the Altoona theme parking were "using duct tape and bubble gum basically to keep those rides afloat."
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
104.5 KDAT

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Speedway#Fireworks Show
KCCI.com

Iowa’s 2022 best burger has been revealed

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — TheIowa Beef Industry Council on Monday announced the winner of the annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. This year’s winner is the smashburger from the Flying Elbow, from Marshalltown. The professional wrestling-themed alternative sports bar is located on North 13th Street in Marshalltown. The smashburger...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Much Of The Quad Cities Is Waking Up With No Internet Friday Morning

If you can read this, you either don't have Mediacom, or you are using your cellular data. Many people in the Quad Cities and throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the Midwest are waking up without internet Friday morning as Mediacom is dealing with a major outage throughout its network. Outage maps are showing that the internet is down for Mediacom customers in towns and cities from Chicago to Davenport and Des Moines to Minneapolis.
INTERNET
KIMT

3 rescued on river after kayaking in northeastern Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were rescued Sunday morning after becoming stranded on the Upper Iowa River. The sheriff’s office said it was called at 11:50 a.m. near 345th St. in Freemont Township north of Kendallville. The three people, all from Illinois, were kayaking and had left from...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Cat caught on cougar cam…again

Dallas County mountain lion still on the prowl WHO 13 News has received a new trail camera photo of a mountain lion living in northeastern Dallas County. It was taken by the same camera that snapped multiple shots of a similarly-sized mountain lion back in February of this year. While the Iowa DNR agrees this […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Dog at the center of memorable north Iowa photo has died

ROCKFORD, Iowa - A dog that was at the center of a memorable north Iowa photo has died. Hawkeye, the dog of service member Jon Tumilson, died this week. Tumilson, of Rockford, died Aug. 6, 2011, during a mission in Afghanistan. At his funeral, a photo of Hawkeye went viral...
ROCKFORD, IA
Axios Des Moines

Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro

Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win. How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.Clive: May 7 (West of I-80/35).Norwalk: May 16.Windsor Heights: May 21.West Des Moines: June 6-10.Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets. A few curbs in Clive Friday, just ahead of a Saturday spring cleanup covering the eastern side of the city. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Industrial wastewater reaches Boyer River in Denison

(Denison) The Iowa DNR says a small amount of process wastewater reached the Boyer River in Denison Sunday afternoon. Alarms rang about 2:45 p.m. at Smithfield Foods when a wastewater processer malfunctioned. Staff immediately closed a nearby storm drain. But, an estimated 50 to 100 gallons had already flowed through the storm drain and into the Boyer River.
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa-owned horse to compete in Kentucky Derby

Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel. Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport security, but the Iowa Department of Transportation is recommending people get one sooner rather than later. Federal judge approves more...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

CIML conference meets spread across metro

The CIML splits their conference up into three sub-conferences, which makes conference track and field meet night a busy one in central Iowa. The Metro division was the only co-ed meet on Wednesday. That took place at North High School. The Central division girls were at Urbandale, while the boys were at Valley. The Iowa […]
URBANDALE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy