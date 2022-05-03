ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

13 West Virginia COVID deaths reported Tuesday

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2hfC_0fRZHwJJ00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 225 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths on May 3.

On Monday, 539 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 501,968 (+225) total cases and 6,870 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 812 (-42) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Some pockets of counties in the U.S., primarily in New York state and New England, are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC. Masks are also now optional on public transportation .

COVID long-haul symptoms: Cleveland Clinic sees these health issues most often

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Harrison County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, and a 92-year old female from Raleigh County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 87-year old male from Lincoln County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 98-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Wyoming County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Fayette County, and a 94-year old female from Harrison County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with two deaths occurring in November and December 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (70), Boone (9), Braxton (1), Brooke (12), Cabell (39), Calhoun (9), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (24), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (6), Hancock (15), Hardy (4), Harrison (29), Jackson (5), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (101), Lewis (11), Lincoln (9), Logan (27), Marion (34), Marshall (16), Mason (4), McDowell (4), Mercer (26), Mineral (3), Mingo (7), Monongalia (51), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (8), Ohio (28), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (11), Preston (10), Putnam (30), Raleigh (50), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (3), Summers (4), Taylor (7), Tucker (6), Tyler (1), Upshur (13), Wayne (3), Webster (1), Wetzel (5), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (11).

According to the dashboard, 1,127,380 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 974,581 people, or 54.4% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 470,611 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 5

VOTE BLUE 2022
2d ago

No one vaccinated cares anymore if unvacinated get sick, or die it's there choice, I'll follow CDC and FDA and my doctors advice;  just stay away from the hospital if you get sick so people with needs for the intensive care unit are turned away do to your choice since if you were vaccinated you would most likely be taking a bed, go take a bath in Borax and bleach while eating BOO cookies.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
country1037fm.com

One of the Worst Places to Die in the U.S. is North Carolina

Ready to kick the bucket? North Carolina is apparently one of the worst states for dying. Here’s the truth: there are no good places to die. According to Policy Genius, some states are much worse places to die than others due to a variety of factors. “But where you...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Dhhr#Cleveland Clinic
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WSAZ

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy