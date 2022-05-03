Conway police ask for help finding 26-year-old woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have asked for the public’s help finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since about midnight on April 30.

Bualany Otoko George was last seen in the area of 9th Avenue in Conway, police said in a Facebook post . She was reported missing on Monday.

George is about 5-feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown hair with blue tints and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing blue jeans with holes and a blue and white shirt with “Clayton” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

