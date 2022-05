Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. City life can be hectic, and bringing along a cumbersome backpack, duffel and/or briefcase might only make things worse. Furthermore, these types of bags could slow you down and aren't exactly the most secure — after all, they're often behind you or down by your side where you can't always keep track of them. By contrast, crossbody bags (or slings, as they're sometimes called) are often speedier, more compact, incredibly versatile, and offer better security (you can wear them at your front). And, wouldn't you know it, our pick for the best sling you can buy, Moment's MTW Fanny Sling 2L, is on sale for 14 percent off right now.

